One storm-related death confirmed in Shelby County(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of health has confirmed one weather-related death in Shelby County, Bringing Tennessee’s storm fatality to four.

Two of these fatalities have been reported in Lake County and one has been reported in Obion County.

Damage assessment efforts are ongoing.

Power outages:

  • 95,000 without power statewide
    • 52,000 Davidson County
    • 15,500 Shelby County
    • 6,400 Summer County
    • 3,400 Williamson County
    • 1,000 Obion County
    • 500 Stewart County

Boil water advisories for the following cities:

  • Dresden
  • Kenton
  • Samberg

