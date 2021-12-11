Numerous homes destroyed, reports of entrapments in Rives, Mo. area

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene near Rives after two tornados reportedly touched down on Friday night, December 10.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, numerous homes were destroyed and there are reports of entrapment.

We’re currently live with tornado warning coverage.

Please seek shelter if you’re in the area. The entire Heartland is under a Tornado Watch for much of the night.

