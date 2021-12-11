Heartland Votes
Murray State releases post-storm report, updates

Murray State will provide updates, when possible, through social media platforms.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University has sent out a post-storm update, informing students and neighboring communities of its current status.

The university says it is experiencing widespread power outages throughout campus and is unsure when power will be restored.

Murray State is also responding to campus and building issues along with the needs of its students. 

So far, no injuries have been reported on campus and the housing staff is in regular contact with its residential students.

The university is assisting with the needs of neighboring communities, including the use of the CFSB Center, as needed, for displaced individuals and to support its regional hospitals.

As reported earlier by the university, commencement exercises scheduled for today have been canceled and the campus remains closed until further notice.

For updates, please continue to follow Murray State social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

If you have additional questions, please call 270-809-2222. 

Campus counseling services are available by calling 270-752-6839.

