Heartland Votes
Marion VA Outpatient Clinic in Mayfield, Ky. open with limited services

The Mayfield clinic had no damages; however, services are limited due to lack of power and water.
The Mayfield clinic had no damages; however, services are limited due to lack of power and water.(Marion VA Health Care System)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Due to the recent severe weather in Mayfield, the Marion VA Health Care System Mayfield Clinic is open but with limited services available.

The Mayfield Clinic did not receive any damage; however, there is no power or water either.

According to the Marion VA Public Affairs Officer, Richard Wright, the clinic’s phone line (270) 247-2455 has been routed to the Marion VA call center, ensuring that calls are able to be taken.

Marion VA has staff available to provide assistance and will provide updates on the Mayfield Clinics as they come.

