Ky. congressional delegation supports governors disaster declaration

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on deadly tornado damage
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Kentucky’s federal delegation, including U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Rand Paul, and Representatives Hal Rogers, John Yarmuth, Brett Guthrie, Andy Barr, Thomas Massie, and James Comer sent a joint letter today to President Joe Biden expressing their support for Governor Andy Beshear’s request for a disaster declaration for the Commonwealth of Kentucky following the overnight tornadoes and severe weather.

“We write to draw your attention to the December 11, 2021 letter from Governor Andy Beshear requesting a disaster declaration for the Commonwealth of Kentucky due to the severe weather events,” the delegation stated in their letter to the President.

“We strongly support this request and ask for your timely consideration. Unfortunately, at least 50 deaths have been reported across multiple counties in the Commonwealth as a result of these tornadoes. The Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police have been mobilized to provide support to Kentuckians, but emergency response has also been hampered by the storm damage.”

Initial reports indicate that this was the longest tornado touchdown in the state’s history.

The tornadoes have caused significant property damage, dangerous road conditions, significant vegetative debris, power outages for thousands of Kentuckians and severe impacts to transportation and infrastructure.

A federal disaster declaration would release funding and resources to aid Kentucky communities hardest-hit by the tornadoes and severe weather.

To read the full letter from Kentucky delegation, click here.

