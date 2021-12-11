Kentuckians can register on Safe & Well website
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Red Cross provided a website for those affected by the tornadoes to let their loved ones know they’re safe.
Kentuckians can register on the Safe & Well website by clicking here and choosing “Kentucky Tornadoes, December 2021.”
The Red Cross also provided some steps for helping people who cannot find or connect with their loved one.
- Call during off-peak hours for the best chance of getting through
- Send a text message, which may go through when phone calls cannot
- Check their social media pages for any safety updates
- Call people who may have already been in contact with them
