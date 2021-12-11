Heartland Votes
Kentuckians can register on Safe & Well website

Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system Friday night, Dec. 10.(Source: KFVS/Noelle Williams)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Red Cross provided a website for those affected by the tornadoes to let their loved ones know they’re safe.

Kentuckians can register on the Safe & Well website by clicking here and choosing “Kentucky Tornadoes, December 2021.”

The Red Cross also provided some steps for helping people who cannot find or connect with their loved one.

  • Call during off-peak hours for the best chance of getting through
  • Send a text message, which may go through when phone calls cannot
  • Check their social media pages for any safety updates
  • Call people who may have already been in contact with them

