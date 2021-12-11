Kentuckians can register on Safe & Well website

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Red Cross provided a website for those affected by the tornadoes to let their loved ones know they’re safe.

Kentuckians can register on the Safe & Well website by clicking here and choosing “Kentucky Tornadoes, December 2021.”

The Red Cross also provided some steps for helping people who cannot find or connect with their loved one.

Call during off-peak hours for the best chance of getting through

Send a text message, which may go through when phone calls cannot

Check their social media pages for any safety updates

Call people who may have already been in contact with them

