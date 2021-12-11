I-69 blocked by downed power transmission line at Graves-Marshall Co. line

GRAVES-MARSHALL COUNTIES, Ky. (KFVS) - Part of Interstate 69 is blocked due to a downed cross-country transmission line and numerous trees.

This is along I-69 between Benton and Mayfield around the 34 to 37 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it may take much of Saturday to clear the downed trees and debris from several miles of road once the power lines are cleared.

Those traveling I-69 southbound are advised to take the U.S. 641-Spur at Benton exit 41 to U.S. 641 South to KY 80 East to reconnect to I-69/Purchase Parkway southbound at Mayfield Exit 21.

Those going northbound on Purchase Parkway from Fulton to I-69 may access KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass at Exit 21 to reverse this route.

Again, KYTC crews say residents are urged to avoid travel in areas of Graves County and Marshall County that were hit by a tornado on Friday night, December 10 to avoid interfering with emergency response efforts.

Many highways, county roads and city streets remain blocked making travel in this area difficult.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet highway maintenance crews are assisting with tornado damage response in several area counties.

Specifically, crews in Marshall County and Graves County are working to clear roadways to assist with emergency response.

Crews are using snow plows and other heavy equipment to clear debris from roadways.

At this time, the Marshall County Highway Maintenance Crew is clearing debris from roadways in the Moors Camp Area.

They are also re-routing traffic on Interstate 69 between Benton and Mayfield.

A major power line is down near the Mayfield Airport and the Graves-Marshall County Line between the KY 131 Mayfield Exit and the U.S. 641-Spur Exit 41 Interchange at Benton, Ky.

Due to damage and debris along KY 58/Mayfield Highway, it cannot be used as a detour.

The McCracken County Highway Maintenance Crew is heading to Mayfield to assist the Graves County Crew with clearing debris from roadways.

According to KYTC, Fulton County, Ky. reports heavy damage to houses and farm buildings in the Cayce community along KY 94, KY 239, and KY 166.

The crew has cleared trees to reopen KY 94 between U.S. 51 and Hickman.

KYTC says it may be morning before their crews can provide a reliable report of blocked highways and more fully assess transportation issues.

