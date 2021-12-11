Hickman Co. highways blocked by storm damage

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Due to low power lines KY 307 is currently closed as of Saturday, December 11.

KY 944 is also closed due to a propane leak and low hanging power lines.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, they advise everyone to refrain from driving in areas with storm damage to avoid hampering emergency response efforts.

There is a possibility that debris is also blocking nearby roads.

