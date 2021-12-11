Heartland Votes
Gov. Pritzker to hold briefing on tornado damage at Amazon warehouse

The Amazon distribution center is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday,...
The Amazon distribution center is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 in Edwardsville, Ill.(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency leaders in Madison County, Illinois and Governor JB Pritzker will be holding an update on tornado damage at the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville.

The briefing will held in Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m.

Police reported that at least one person was killed and two people were flown to St. Louis hospitals after the roof of the Amazon facility was ripped off.

