Gov. Pritzker to hold briefing on tornado damage at Amazon warehouse

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency leaders in Madison County, Illinois and Governor JB Pritzker will be holding an update on tornado damage at the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville.

The briefing will held in Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m.

Police reported that at least one person was killed and two people were flown to St. Louis hospitals after the roof of the Amazon facility was ripped off.

