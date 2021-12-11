Thousands without power in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tonight’s storms have caused outages to thousands of customers all over the Heartland.

About 3,035 of Gibson Electric Membership Corporation members’ homes and businesses in Lake, Obion and Dyer Counties in Tennessee and in Fulton and Hickman Counties in Kentucky are without power.

Crews have been dispatched and will restore service as quickly as they safely can.

Members can track Gibson EMC’s outages in real-time through the co-op’s website or through the “Gibson EMC” app.

Gibson EMC also provides outage updates through the Gibson EMC Facebook page.

If you are without power and your outage is not shown on our Outage Map, please report it using the Gibson EMC app or by calling 1-800-977-4076.

Gibson EMC says if the lines are busy, please report your outage using the automated system or leave a message.

If you call using the phone number associated with your account, your outage should automatically populate the outage map.

SEMO Electric Cooperative has also reported outages in the Advance and Dogwood/East Prairie territories.

According to SEMO Electric Cooperative, there are reports of downed power lines in those areas as well.

Crews have been dispatched and will restore power as safely and quickly as possible.

If you are experiencing an outage, report it at 800-813-5230.

Follow tonight’s weather coverage with KFVS and the KFVS Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.