First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Blustery and much cooler.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:45 AM CST
A cold front sweeping through this Saturday morning will dry us out but give us a blustery and much cooler day.  ‘Highs’ in the 60s will occur early this morning,  with air temps this afternoon mainly in the 40s….though there will also be a significant wind chill effect.  Thankfully, winds will decrease by this evening and overnight….so that Sunday will end up as a cool but nicer day.

We’ll bounce back to an unusually mild pattern quickly as we get into the upcoming work week.  An upper ridge developing over the lower Mississippi Valley means highs in the 50s and 60s all week….including a possible 70 on Wednesday.   A weak system may bring a few showers on Tuesday, but the bigger story is another chance of thunderstorms on Thursday as another cold front moves through.   Longer range,  we may be looking at a very wet pattern by the following weekend.

