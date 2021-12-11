First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

We’re going to finish out the weekend with cool but quiet and dry conditions. Gusty northwest winds today will settle down after sunset, leading to a clear, calm and frosty night. Sunday will be cool but a bit warmer than today, with sunny skies, lighter winds and highs in the low to mid 50s….and it will get even warmer as we get into the upcoming work week.

The pattern for the past couple of weeks has been unusually mild, and that looks to continue for now. A developing upper ridge over the lower Mississippi Valley will lead to gradually warming temps again, with highs by Wednesday back to around 70 or so…which this time of year is record territory. A weak passing system might give us a few showers Tuesday….but a better chance of rain looks to develop early Thursday with our next cold front. Some thunder and lightning looks possible with this system, but the severe threat at this point looks minimal.

