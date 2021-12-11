Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Frosty tonight, but temps to rebound quickly....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re going to finish out the weekend with cool but quiet and dry conditions.  Gusty northwest winds today will settle down after sunset, leading to a clear, calm and frosty night.  Sunday will be cool but a bit warmer than today, with sunny skies, lighter winds and highs in the low to mid 50s….and it will get even warmer as we get into the upcoming work week.

The pattern  for the past couple of weeks has been unusually mild, and that looks to continue for now. A developing upper ridge over the lower Mississippi Valley will lead to gradually warming temps again, with highs by Wednesday back to around 70 or so…which this time of year is record territory.  A weak passing system might give us a few showers Tuesday….but a better chance of rain looks to develop early Thursday with our next cold front.   Some thunder and lightning looks possible with this system, but the severe threat at this point looks minimal.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfield, Ky. was heavily damaged by a possible tornado on Friday night, December 10.
Strong storms damage parts of southeast Mo., western Ky., western Tenn.
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Sunlight shows aftermath of deadly tornadoes
Some of the damage in Rive, Mo. on Friday night, Dec. 10.
Numerous homes destroyed, reports of entrapments in Rives, Mo. area
Video taken by Olivia Naifeh shows damage in Samburg, Tennessee where the Obion County...
At least 3 dead in tornadoes in northwest Tennessee

Latest News

Individuals expecting to receive a package could experience potential delays due to storms.
Packages shipping from FedEx could have potential delays due to storms
Highways closed in Hickman County, Ky. due to low hanging power lines.
Hickman Co. highways blocked by storm damage, propane leak
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
Watch First Alert Weather on 12/11 at 6 a.m.
First Alert Weather on 12/11 at 6 a.m.