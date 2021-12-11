First Alert: Blustery and much cooler

(KFVS) - A cold front moving through the Heartland this morning will bring much cooler air with blustery winds.

Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day.

Afternoon highs will be in the 40s, but there will be a significant wind chill effect.

Skies will be partly cloudy.

Winds will decrease by the evening and overnight hours.

Sunday will be cool and sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The upcoming work week is looking mild with highs in the 50s and 60s, with a possible high of 70 degrees on Wednesday.

A weak system could bring showers on Tuesday, but a cold front on Thursday could produce thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.