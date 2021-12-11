Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed on account of high winds

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reports that the Cave-in-Rock Ferry has ceased operations due to high winds in the area.

According to the KYTC, the ferry closed at 9 a.m. and is expected to remain closed much of the day until the wind direction changes or winds drop enough to allow service to continue.

When winds are out of the west or southwest, they interact with currents in the Ohio River, creating choppy conditions.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with ILLINOIS Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky., and Hardin County, Ill.

The ferry normally starts service at 6 a.m., seven days a week.

The last run from the Illinois landing is at 9:40 p.m.

The last run from the Kentucky landing is at 9:50 p.m.

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day providing an economic link for daily commuters who depend on it to get to and from jobs.

It also serves as a tourist attraction and a tourism link between the Shawnee National Forest and the nearby Amish Community in Crittenden County.

When the ferry is forced to close, it turns a normal 10-mile trip between Cave-in-Rock, Ill., and Marion, Ky., into a 70-minute detour.

As of right now, the duration of the closure is unknown to KYTC.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.