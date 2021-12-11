Heartland Votes
Advertisement

LIVE: Blue Origin poised to send NFL, TV’s Strahan into space

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -- Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, is about to send former NFL great Michael Strahan into space — with a football.

The co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America” and former New York Giant prepped Saturday for a morning blastoff from West Texas. Five others will join him on the 10-minute flight, including the eldest daughter of the first American in space, Alan Shepard. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket is named for him.

Strahan packed his Super Bowl ring and his newly retired No. 92 jersey for the ride. Bezos also put a football aboard that will go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Laura Shepard Churchley is taking up a tiny part of her father’s Freedom 7 Mercury capsule, which soared in 1961, as well as a few mementos that accompanied him to the moon on Apollo 14 in 1971.

This is Blue Origin’s third passenger flight. Bezos, who founded Amazon six years before Blue Origin, was on the debut launch in July. The second, in October, included actor William Shatner — Captain James Kirk of TV’s original “Star Trek.”

The reusable, automated capsule will be especially crowded this time. Instead of four, there will be six flying, including four paying customers.

Blue Origin originally targeted Thursday for the launch, but high wind forced a delay.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfield, Ky. was heavily damaged by a possible tornado on Friday night, December 10.
Strong storms damage parts of southeast Mo., western Ky., western Tenn.
Strong to severe storms packing high winds and possible tornadoes will move through Northeast...
One dead, five injured at Monette Manor
Some of the damage in Rive, Mo. on Friday night, Dec. 10.
Numerous homes destroyed, reports of entrapments in Rives, Mo. area
Damage at a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear: more than 50 likely dead in western Ky. following night of severe weather
The patient is accused of striking the nurse with an open hand and leaving a small red mark on...
Charges pending against local COVID patient accused of striking a nurse

Latest News

Highways closed in Hickman County, Ky. due to low hanging power lines.
Hickman Co. highways blocked by storm damage
A suspect shot a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper late Friday night in south Springfield.
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; shooter arrested
Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback delivers an updated about the Amazon warehouse...
Police chief delivers update on Amazon warehouse collapse
The Amazon distribution center is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday,...
Dozens feared dead as tornadoes, storms strike US states