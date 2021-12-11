82 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin and Williamson Counties, two new deaths
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 82 new cases of COVID-19, as of Saturday, December 11.
The health department also reported two new deaths, one from each county.
A summary of cases in the region includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 54
- Total cases - 13,412
- Total deaths - 179
Franklin County
- New cases - 28
- Total cases - 8,149
- Total deaths - 116
