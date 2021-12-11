82 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin and Williamson Counties, two new deaths

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 82 new cases of COVID-19, as of Saturday, December 11.

The health department also reported two new deaths, one from each county.

A summary of cases in the region includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 54

Total cases - 13,412

Total deaths - 179

Franklin County

New cases - 28

Total cases - 8,149

Total deaths - 116

