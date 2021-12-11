Heartland Votes
3 dead in tornadoes in northwest Tennessee

(Live 5/File)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people died overnight after two separate tornadoes in Obion and Lake counties, according to the Obion County Emergency Management director.

He says one person died in Obion County and two others in Lake County. Multiple severe injuries are also being reported after a mobile home park was hit in the Samburg area and at the resort at Cypress Point.

EMA says they’ll have a better idea of the damage when the sun comes up.

The tornado outbreak also killed at least two people Friday night in Arkansas. One person died at a nursing home in Monette and a second person died at Dollar General in Leachville.

See the latest storm blog here.

