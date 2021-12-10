Therapy dogs spread Christmas joy at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Therapy dogs Nelson and Brody stopped by Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital today to spread Christmas cheer among all the nursing units.

Nelson and his partner-in-training Brody hail from Four Rivers Love in Paducah and they have become firm favorites with the Lourdes Hospital’s care team.

Nelson is in the Santa suit and Brody wears the Santa hat bandana.

Nelson with nurses at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital. (Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital)

Mercy Health Foundation – Lourdes arranges their visits to the hospital to lift the spirits of patients and staff.

