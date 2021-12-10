Heartland Votes
Teen arrested for making threat against Carlisle County Schools

A juvenile was arrested on Thursday, December 9 for making a threat on social media against the Carlisle County Schools.(VNL)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile was arrested on Thursday, December 9 for making a threat on social media against the Carlisle County Schools.

According to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, the teen posted a threat warning others not to be at school tomorrow and ended it with a bomb emoji.

The threat was posted at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The social media platform notified the FBI.

Agents tracked down the IP address from the post and reported it was connected to a home in Carlisle County.

Two FBI agents, Kentucky State Police troopers and Carlisle County Sheriff’s deputies went to the home.

After an interview with juveniles, law enforcement learned the threat posted came from a 14-year-old student.

The sheriff’s office said the teen admitted to making the threatening post and thought it would be anonymous.

The home was also searched.

Investigators said no explosive device was found and they believe the teen could not have made one.

Because of the nature of the threat and the seriousness of the allegation, the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office believes the student should be charged with terroristic threatening first degree.

This is not the first threat against the school this week.

The sheriff’s office said this is the second threat investigated involving a juvenile and both have resulted felony charges.

Carlisle County Sheriff William Gilbert is reminding the community that all threats made against the schools, students or staff is no joke and they are taken very seriously.

Sheriff Gilbert is urging parents to have a serious conversation about making threats and the consequences.

