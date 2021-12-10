Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 49 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths as of Friday, December 10.
The newly reported deaths include a woman in her 60s in Massac County and two men in their 80s in Union County.
The newly reported positive cases include:
- Alexander County - one in their 10s and two in their 50s
- Hardin County - one in their teens, one in their 20s and one in their 40s
- Johnson County - two in their teens, three in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s, three in their 60s and two in their 70s
- Massac County - two in their teens, two in their 20s, three in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and three in their 70s
- Pope County - one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s
- Pulaski County - one in their teens, one in their 50s
- Union County - two in their 10s, two in their teens and two in their 40s
The health department also reported 54 newly recovered cases.
As of Friday, there are a total of 310 active cases of the virus in the Southern Seven region.
Four states are under an orange threat level for increased COVID-19 risk: Union County, Johnson County, Massac County and Hardin County.
