Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 49 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

Cases of COVID-19 reported by the Southern Seven Health Department on Friday, Dec. 10.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths as of Friday, December 10.

The newly reported deaths include a woman in her 60s in Massac County and two men in their 80s in Union County.

The newly reported positive cases include:

  • Alexander County - one in their 10s and two in their 50s
  • Hardin County - one in their teens, one in their 20s and one in their 40s
  • Johnson County - two in their teens, three in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s, three in their 60s and two in their 70s
  • Massac County - two in their teens, two in their 20s, three in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and three in their 70s
  • Pope County - one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s
  • Pulaski County - one in their teens, one in their 50s
  • Union County - two in their 10s, two in their teens and two in their 40s

The health department also reported 54 newly recovered cases.

As of Friday, there are a total of 310 active cases of the virus in the Southern Seven region.

Four states are under an orange threat level for increased COVID-19 risk: Union County, Johnson County, Massac County and Hardin County.

12/10/21 – S7HD COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region Southern Seven reports 3 new deaths as a result of...

Posted by Southern Seven Health Department on Friday, December 10, 2021

