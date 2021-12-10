Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 49 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths as of Friday, December 10.

The newly reported deaths include a woman in her 60s in Massac County and two men in their 80s in Union County.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Alexander County - one in their 10s and two in their 50s

Hardin County - one in their teens, one in their 20s and one in their 40s

Johnson County - two in their teens, three in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s, three in their 60s and two in their 70s

Massac County - two in their teens, two in their 20s, three in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and three in their 70s

Pope County - one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s

Pulaski County - one in their teens, one in their 50s

Union County - two in their 10s, two in their teens and two in their 40s

The health department also reported 54 newly recovered cases.

As of Friday, there are a total of 310 active cases of the virus in the Southern Seven region.

Four states are under an orange threat level for increased COVID-19 risk: Union County, Johnson County, Massac County and Hardin County.

12/10/21 – S7HD COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region Southern Seven reports 3 new deaths as a result of... Posted by Southern Seven Health Department on Friday, December 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.