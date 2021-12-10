Heartland Votes
Small earthquake recorded in Butler Co., Mo.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake registered 4.5 miles south of Willamsville at approximately 6:13 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Butler County early Friday morning, December 10.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake registered 4.5 miles south of Willamsville at approximately 6:13 a.m.

This is approximately 13.5 miles northwest of Poplar Bluff.

The depth of the quake was 8 miles.

As of 8 a.m., no one has reported feeling the quake.

