SIU students and faculty working on ways to keep Carbondale safe from gun violence

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting just blocks away from campus Wednesday morning prompted Southern Illinois University to issue an alert to students. No one was hurt and the police arrested one person.

The alert is just one example of what SIU said it is doing to keep students safe.

This all comes after a Dec. 1 protest of students marching about how gun violence is affecting students.

“We actually formed out of this, we formed a chancellors safety committee. And it’s something we really wanted to have an opportunity to listen more to what the students desired were,” said Jeffery Burgin Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at SIU.

SIU leaders say they are responding to students calling for action against gun violence.

How can a future student a parent that’s sending their kid here or even a mom or dad that’s concerned about their son or daughter going, how can they trust the university that their kid is going to be safe here in Carbondale on campus and off campus as well?

“Well safe is sometimes relative term,” Burgin said. “We want to do everything we can in partnership with the community outside community, campus and those new families coming to our campus to do everything we can to keep them safe. Safety as you know is not a guarantee.”

SIU Freshman Nita Hall tells me she does not feel safe around Carbondale.

She said more conversation and action is needed.

“More communication and not lack of communication, we don’t need too much watching us but, so far as like more cameras I guess,” said Hall.

SIU freshman Shane Roth said he does feel safe.

“To be completely honest I really haven’t put my self in that situation really going out like partying or anything like that. But so I guess I might not have the same experience as everyone else,” said Roth.

Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said the Department and university are in constant contact, especially with crimes dealing with SIU students.

“We have several investigations that are open and we are actively investigating all of them. We have made some arrests in some recent cases. And we’ve made an arrest as recently as today that we will be putting some more information out on. So I can just say that we are always looking for more information on those cases as well and that we are actively working on them,” said Reno.

Reno also adds this tip for those going out to try and prevent crime.

“To also travel and go out in pairs or in larger groups. So that everybody knows exactly what each other is doing and there’s obviously safety in numbers. And then make sure that people know where you’re going,” said Reno.

Reno said the city of Carbondale is following a national trend of violent crime.

“Overall, the crime in Carbondale has gone down, but we have seen an increase in some violent crime. Concerns, our shooting numbers are in line with where they were last year, that’s more than what we want of course,” said Reno.

The city of Carbondale is also working on ways to make things safer around town.

“The city’s done things like investing in surveillance cameras across the city in strategic locations, improving lighting, we’re improving transparency at the police department, more programs, more information we can get out,” said Reno.

The Carbondale Police Department is still looking for more information regarding the death of SIU Student Keeshanna Jackson. If you have any information, the CPD is urging you to meet with them.

“We encourage and ask anybody that may have any information about any of these cases especially the homicide involving Keeshanna Jackson. Anyone that may have any type of information about that who may have been at that party or somewhere in the area that night to please share that with us,” said Reno.

Burgin said the university is going to take the necessary steps to make the community safer.

“We’re going to continue to have the conversations, we’re not just going to talk about it, we’re going to be about action.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.