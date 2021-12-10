Heartland Votes
Senate recognizes “Wreaths Across America Day”

This is a movement to remember fallen U.S. troops originated in the State of Maine
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King designating Saturday, December 18, 2021, as “Wreaths Across America Day.”

A fleet of volunteers will travel from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay Maine-made balsam wreaths at the headstones of American veterans interred there.

“Wreaths Across America is a powerful demonstration of respect and appreciation for our veterans, both those that we’ve lost and those still with us,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “We are so proud that this heartfelt expression of gratitude originated in our great state and has become an enduring symbol of our nation’s gratitude for veterans’ valor and sacrifice. This resolution remembers and honors America’s veterans this holiday season, while also teaching younger generations of the sacrifices that have been made to secure our freedoms and to defend our liberty.”

Thousands of volunteers are expected to lay the wreaths at the graves of each American veteran.  

In addition to Arlington National Cemetery, volunteers will place wreaths at 3,100 locations throughout the nation.

Those interested may register to participate in Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery here.

The full resolution can be read here.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission “Remember, Honor, Teach” is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath please click here.

