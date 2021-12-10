Heartland Votes
SEMO Conference Basketball Tournament postpones final games

(Source: Raycom)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The final three games of the SEMO Conference Basketball Tournament have been postponed due to potential severe weather in the area.

The game will now be on Monday, December 13.

The following changes have been made:

  • Sikeston Bulldogs vs. Poplar Bluff Mules - 5 p.m.
  • Charleston Blue Jays vs. Jackson Indians - 6:30 p.m.
  • New Madrid Eagles vs. Cape Central Tigers - 8 p.m.

