Ribbon cutting at Corner Grocery Store, celebrating 15 years

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Corner Grocery Store announced that, with the help of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, they will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate 15 years in business.

The ribbon cutting will be held on Wednesday, December 15, at 10:30 a.m.

The Corner Grocery Store is a neighborhood store that sells hot meals with daily specials such as chicken and dumplings.

It also offers groceries, gifts, and gourmet chocolates.

All of their made-from-scratch chocolates are old family recipes.

After they opened the doors in 2006, Robert and Mary Gentry started a neighborhood corner grocery store.

Over time, a hot deli and gifts were added.

Rounding out their offerings was the most recent addition of gourmet chocolates that the whole community has come to love!

The Corner Grocery Store owners say they appreciate being a part of the Cape Community over the last 15 years and loved serving their customers.

If you would like to learn more about Corner Grocery Store or have questions about the ribbon cutting ceremony, contact them on Facebook or call them at (573) 335-3440.

