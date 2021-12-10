Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ribbon cutting at Corner Grocery Store, celebrating 15 years

The Corner Grocery Store will host a ribbon cutting for a 15-year celebration.
The Corner Grocery Store will host a ribbon cutting for a 15-year celebration.(Corner Grocery Store Facebook)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Corner Grocery Store announced that, with the help of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, they will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate 15 years in business.

The ribbon cutting will be held on Wednesday, December 15, at 10:30 a.m.

The Corner Grocery Store is a neighborhood store that sells hot meals with daily specials such as chicken and dumplings.

It also offers groceries, gifts, and gourmet chocolates.

All of their made-from-scratch chocolates are old family recipes.

After they opened the doors in 2006, Robert and Mary Gentry started a neighborhood corner grocery store.

Over time, a hot deli and gifts were added.

Rounding out their offerings was the most recent addition of gourmet chocolates that the whole community has come to love!

The Corner Grocery Store owners say they appreciate being a part of the Cape Community over the last 15 years and loved serving their customers.

If you would like to learn more about Corner Grocery Store or have questions about the ribbon cutting ceremony, contact them on Facebook or call them at (573) 335-3440.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All of the Heartland has been upgraded to a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather...
LIVE: Tornado Warning issued for Calloway County, Ky.
Nicholas Lambrou was charged with first-degree arson.
Cape Girardeau Co. man accused of setting fire in home after argument
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent the letter to health departments after a judge...
Stoddard Co. health department to ‘cease all COVID-19 related work’ after receiving AG’s letter
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography

Latest News

LIVE: Tornado Warning for Calloway Co., Ky.
The Ste. Genevieve Museum and Learning Center has a partial-skeleton of a 20-foot dinosaur that...
Ribbon cutting ceremony at Ste. Genevieve learning center to feature Mo. dinosaur
SIU faculty and students working to keep community safe from gun violence.
SIU students and faculty working on ways to keep Carbondale safe from gun violence
The City of Jackson will open its tornado safe room in the event of a tornado watch or warning...
Jackson, Mo. officials remind the public of its tornado safe room
Cases of COVID-19 reported by the Southern Seven Health Department on Friday, Dec. 10.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 49 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths