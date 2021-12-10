Ribbon cutting ceremony at Ste. Genevieve learning center to feature Mo. dinosaur

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A pre-historic find is putting the Show-Me State on the map, and you can see it for yourself on Saturday, December 11.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center.

Tickets for adults are $10 and tickets for kids are $5.

They have a partial-skeleton of a 20-foot dinosaur that was found in Missouri.

The discovery is a big deal for the area and gives experts a research opportunity.

“To me it’s, I always make it like finding King Tut’s treasure in Missouri,” said Guy Darrough, curator at the learning center. “This is something very important. There is no dinosaurs have been found anywhere in Missouri, we get lots of big bones that you find, but those are usually from mastodons and mammoths that are 10,000 years old, not very old. Our dinosaur here, I think they are saying between 75-77 million.”

The center is open Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

