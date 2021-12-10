KSP investigating deaths of woman found in abandoned vehicle, man found in woman’s home

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating the deaths of a Hopkinsville woman and man after their bodies were found in separate locations.

KSP said a Trigg County deputy found the woman’s body in the passenger seat of an abandoned vehicle on KY 124, just west of Cerulean, shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 9.

After the discovery, KSP was requested to investigate her death.

Troopers closed the road for several hours and identified the woman as 34-year-old Candace Marcel.

Detectives then went to the woman’s home at Clearman Count and found a man dead, who was later identified as 35-year-old Stanley Bussell.

Investigators learned Bussell was the owner of the vehicle where Marcel was found.

Hopkinsville Police began their investigation into Bussell’s death as a homicide.

KSP said the two death investigations led them to 49-year-old Bobby Spikes of Hopkinsville.

Spikes was arrested by Hopkinsville Police and charged with the murder of Bussell.

At this time, investigators are working to learn if the deaths of Marcel and Bussell are connected.

