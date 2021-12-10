Heartland Votes
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports nearly 50K new cases of COVID-19 over past week

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, Dec. 10.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 49,668 new cases of COVID-19, including 266 additional deaths, as of Friday, December 10.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,884,744 cases, including 26,801 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 3,257 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 662 patients were in the ICU and 299 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 3-9 is 5.8 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 18,007,906 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

Of Illinois’ total population, approximately 70 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 62 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Approximately 41 percent of Illinois’ eligible adults have received a booster dose of vaccine.

