Heartland Votes
Advertisement

The iconic KFC 11 herbs and spices firelog is back

The iconic KFC firelog is available now.
The iconic KFC firelog is available now.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting all year for KFC’s iconic 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, wait no more.

You can now grab it exclusively on Walmart.com for about $16.

Besides having the aroma of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken fill your home during the holidays, you could also possibly win what the company calls a “once-in-a-lifetime KFC-themed vacation getaway.”

It will include a three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people in a 7,000 square foot, three-story luxury log cabin in Kentucky.

The company says to enter the giveaway, you must buy the log, scan the unique QR code on the packaging and then fill out your information.

The deadline to enter is New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All of the Heartland has been upgraded to a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to threat of damaging winds, hail, tornadoes
Nicholas Lambrou was charged with first-degree arson.
Cape Girardeau Co. man accused of setting fire in home after argument
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent the letter to health departments after a judge...
Stoddard Co. health department to ‘cease all COVID-19 related work’ after receiving AG’s letter
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography

Latest News

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are surging across the country as hospitals brace for a...
COVID: Hospitals strained with delta surging
A 9-year-old girl was killed and three others students were injured after crash involving...
Car hits California school bus, plows into children; 1 dead
A 9-year-old girl was killed and three others students were injured after crash involving...
Student killed, 3 others injured when car slams into school bus in Calif.
Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
New inflation report feeds questions about Dems’ $2T bill
Bob Dole funeral service at National Cathedral
Friends and family eulogize Bob Dole at the National Cathedral