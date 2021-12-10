Heartland Votes
Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash returns

Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash is returning Friday night after going virtual last year. You can...
Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash is returning Friday night after going virtual last year. You can trade in a small donation for live music and a night out on the town.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash is returning Friday night after going virtual last year. You can trade in a small donation for live music and a night out on the town.

“It’s definitely nice being back in person since 2019,″ Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash President Ryan Eftink said.

Eftink is kicking off the Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash this year in person. He hopes to beat his donation record.

“We’ve collected a good chunk. We’ve already filled up half of a 24 enclosed trailer full of toys from our sponsors,” Eftink said.

With an unwrapped new toy or 10-dollar donation you can get into 11 bars in downtown Cape Girardeau.

However, this year’s event has one change.

“This year we’ve decided just to go with bands only. We have right at 11 bars participating with just over, I think 21 bands that are donating their time,” Eftink said.

Coin-Op Cantina is one of the venues. Owner, Jeff Mungle said he looks forward to event every year.

“It’s one of the best events that they do down town every year. It’s my favorite one they do every year,” Mungle.

He’s says he’s expecting large crowds.

“I think we’re going to end up with a few more people in here this year than previous years. We’ve always done really well with it,” Mungle said.

Eftink said he’s grateful to see how much the event has grown, and the people who have helped make that happen.

“Without the volunteers that we have committing their time and giving up their evening jus to go run and talk to the sponsors, and go collect toys, it wouldn’t happen,” Eftink said.

