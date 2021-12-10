Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear: Federal funding allocated to tourism industry

Today’s announcement follows a string of positive economic news for the commonwealth’s nationally recognized tourism industry.(WKYT)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry announced that Kentucky will allocate $5.3 million in federal funding to the tourism industry to promote travel, tourism and outdoor recreation in the state.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation State Grant program, the U.S. Economic Development Administration announced that the commonwealth will receive $5.3 million to further position the tourism industry to be an economic driver for Kentucky.

“Tourism continues to serve as a way for communities across the commonwealth to generate economic growth,” said Gov. Beshear. “My administration remains committed to supporting this multibillion-dollar industry as we continue to focus our efforts on building a strong post-COVID economy for Kentucky.”

Tourism is an $8.9 billion industry that serves as a mechanism for fostering economic growth in all 120 Kentucky counties.

In an effort to spur economic recovery in every corner of the state, the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet will directly award this critical funding support to destination marketing organizations and tourism regions.

“Kentucky is a diverse, welcoming travel destination that is open and ready to safely welcome visitors,” said Secretary Mike Berry. “Through a collaborative effort between the Tourism Cabinet and our local partners, we believe this funding will help support tourism jobs and build a stronger economy for the future of the commonwealth.”

Kentucky’s tourism industry continues to experience historic economic investment that is priming the industry for success in a post-COVID-19 economy.

This year alone, the commonwealth has welcomed seven new tourism development projects totaling $7.4 billion in economic investment.

To learn more about tourism in Kentucky, click here.

