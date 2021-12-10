Heartland Votes
First Alert Friday Forecast

Significant Severe Weather Outbreak Friday Night! (First Alert Action Day)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The main story is the threat of a significant severe weather outbreak across the entire region Friday night.   Strong wind and instability parameters indicate a risk of damaging winds and tornadoes.  During the day Friday an approaching low will pull in warm, humid air from the south.  It will be a mostly cloudy, breezy and very damp day,  with scattered light showers.  Thunderstorms should hold off until after dark.  Tonight will be windy and unusually mild, with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms.  SPC has the entire region under a level 3 “enhanced” risk of severe.   Winds could gust to 30 or 40 mph outside of thunderstorms.

By daybreak Saturday a cold front will be pushing east, followed by blustery and much cooler/less humid northwest winds.  Temps will likely drop after sunrise as much cooler air blows in…with daytime air temps mainly in the 40s.  Saturday night will be clear and colder, with lows in the 20s…but Sunday will be a cool but nicer and less windy day.  Next week will feature another period of mild weather as an upper high develops to our south.

