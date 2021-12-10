FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail possible

Dangerous severe weather possible this evening and overnight. All of the Heartland is under a level 4 out of 5. That means everyone needs to have safe plan for tonight. Where would you go if you are under a warning? Do you have a basement? Can you stay with a friend? The greatest threat will be from 6PM to 3AM, although a few isolated storms are possible as early as 4pm. The tornado threat is very big for tonight, EF2 or greater tornadoes are possible. The storms will be moving very quickly, and damaging winds with the storms is very possible too. Isolated hail and isolated flash flooding will be possible as well.

