Endangered Silver Advisory Alert issued for missing Mo. man

Don Nguyen, 78, was reported missing after he didn’t return home from a trip to a Walmart store located on Highway 67 in Florissant.(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a missing Florissant man.

Don Nguyen, 78, was reported missing after he didn’t return home from a trip to a Walmart store located on Highway 67 in Florissant.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Nguyen has recently been showing signs of forgetfulness, but has not been officially diagnosed with dementia.

Nguyen was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 9 driving away from his home on Boardwalk Avenue in a dark blue 2017 Toyota Corolla with a license Missouri license plate VA4J7C.

He was wearing a blue ski cap, a dark blue jacket, gray sweater, green long-sleeve shirt, and dark brown khaki pants.

Nguyen is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone who has seen Nguyen, his vehicle or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

