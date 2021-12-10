Egyptian Health Department reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

Heartland Votes
The Egyptian Health Department reports 38 residents in southeastern Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reports 38 residents in southeastern Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19.

In Saline County, there are 13 female COVID-19 patients and eight male COVID-19 patients.

In Gallatin County, there are two female COVID-19 patients and two male COVID-19 patients.

In White County, there are eight female COVID-19 patients and five male COVID-19 patients.

