Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crews battle early morning house fire in Cape Girardeau

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from a home at 1410 New Madrid Street in Cape...
Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from a home at 1410 New Madrid Street in Cape Girardeau early Friday morning, Dec. 10.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Cape Girardeau on Friday, December 10.

Firefighters were called to the home located on the 1400 block of New Madrid Street shortly before 4 a.m.

When they arrived, flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the house.

No other information is available at this time.

According to a neighbor, the house may have been vacant.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

Crews with Jackson Fire Rescue, Gordonville Fire & EMS, Cape Girardeau Police Department and Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Lambrou was charged with first-degree arson.
Cape Girardeau Co. man accused of setting fire in home after argument
We have issued a First Alert Action Day for today because there is a threat of damaging winds...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to threat of damaging winds, hail, tornadoes
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Clayton Greer was charged with statutory sodomy and five counts of statutory rape.
Morehouse man facing rape, sodomy charges

Latest News

A juvenile was arrested on Thursday, December 9 for making a threat on social media against the...
Teen arrested for making threat against Carlisle County Schools
Don Nguyen, 78, was reported missing after he didn’t return home from a trip to a Walmart store...
Endangered Silver Advisory Alert issued for missing Mo. man
Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash is returning tomorrow after going virtual last year.
Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash returns
Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash is returning Friday night after going virtual last year. You can...
Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash returns