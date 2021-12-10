Crews battle early morning house fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Cape Girardeau on Friday, December 10.

Firefighters were called to the home located on the 1400 block of New Madrid Street shortly before 4 a.m.

When they arrived, flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the house.

No other information is available at this time.

According to a neighbor, the house may have been vacant.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

Crews with Jackson Fire Rescue, Gordonville Fire & EMS, Cape Girardeau Police Department and Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.