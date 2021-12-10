Heartland Votes
Christmas Parade in Benton, Ky. will block U.S. 641

Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 1)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Benton plans to close U.S. 641 through downtown Benton for the annual Christmas Parade and Dickens Christmas event on Saturday, December 11.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), U.S. 641/Main Street/Poplar Street will be closed from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday between KY 1445/14th Street at mile point 8.35, extending northward to Riverside Drive at mile point 9.6 near the Pizza Hut. 

The Christmas Parade will also require cross streets through Benton to be closed.

The KYTC says there will be no marked detour and motorists may self-detour via Interstate 69 and the U.S. 641-Spur. 

Drivers should be aware that passenger vehicles will have limited opportunity to detour via side streets during the parade.

The Benton Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, and Benton Fire Department will provide traffic control for the event.

