Heartland Votes
Charges pending against local COVID patient accused of striking a nurse

The patient is accused of striking the nurse with an open hand and leaving a small red mark on...
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police responded to a local hospital following reports that a patient assaulted a nurse.

Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said the officers responded at about 9:15 a.m.

They discovered that an adult male COVID patient had struck the female nurse while she was treating him.

The patient is accused of striking the nurse with an open hand and leaving a small red mark on her neck, though she was not physically injured.

Charges are currently pending as the suspect has not been taken into custody.

He is receiving oxygen for his case of COVID.

