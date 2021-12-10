Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Bi-County Health Department reports 102 new COVID-19 cases

There are 102 new cases of coronavirus in the coverage area of the Franklin-Williamson...
There are 102 new cases of coronavirus in the coverage area of the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department.(Colin Baillie)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - There are 102 new cases of coronavirus in the coverage area of the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department.

The department is reporting that Williamson County has 69 new cases.

Franklin County is reporting 33 new cases of coronavirus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Williamson County has seen 178 deaths from COVID-19, and Franklin County has seen 115 deaths from COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All of the Heartland has been upgraded to a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to threat of damaging winds, hail, tornadoes
Nicholas Lambrou was charged with first-degree arson.
Cape Girardeau Co. man accused of setting fire in home after argument
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent the letter to health departments after a judge...
Stoddard Co. health department to ‘cease all COVID-19 related work’ after receiving AG’s letter
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography

Latest News

The Egyptian Health Department reports 38 residents in southeastern Illinois have tested...
Egyptian Health Department reports 38 new COVID-19 cases
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, Dec. 10.
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports nearly 50K new cases of COVID-19 over past week
Detectives are investigating the deaths of a Hopkinsville woman and man after their bodies were...
KSP investigating deaths of woman found in abandoned vehicle, man found in woman’s home
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going...
Christmas Parade in Benton, Ky. will block U.S. 641