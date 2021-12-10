Bi-County Health Department reports 102 new COVID-19 cases

(KFVS) - There are 102 new cases of coronavirus in the coverage area of the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department.

The department is reporting that Williamson County has 69 new cases.

Franklin County is reporting 33 new cases of coronavirus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Williamson County has seen 178 deaths from COVID-19, and Franklin County has seen 115 deaths from COVID-19.

