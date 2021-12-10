Ameren provides safety tips for severe weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In addition to monitoring the threats of thunderstorms, tornadoes and hail, Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois have provided safety tips for those in the Heartland who will be in the path of the storms.

Ameren’s safety tips include:

Safety is the first and foremost concern during any weather event. Stay clear of any downed power lines or poles.

Always assume a downed wire is live. Be careful around pools of water. Stay clear of brush, shrubs and downed trees that may hide downed power lines.

Ameren Missouri customer line: 800.552.7583

Ameren Illinois customer line: 800.755.5000

If your power is out, check your circuit breakers or fuses – your service outage might be the result of a household problem. Avoid any risk of electrical shock and do not enter any flooded areas.

What customers can do:

If there are outages, we will update affected customers with proactive phone calls. To ensure we can provide you with the latest outage update, we must have your correct phone number and email address. Please log in to your Ameren account to verify your contact information is correct.

Customers can check on the status of their restoration at Ameren.com or download the free Ameren app for updates as they become available.

. Sign up for alerts. Text REG to AMEREN (263736) to start or visit //Ameren.com/Alerts

