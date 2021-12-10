Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ameren provides safety tips for severe weather

Ameren says customers with outages will receive updates via phone calls.
Ameren says customers with outages will receive updates via phone calls.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In addition to monitoring the threats of thunderstorms, tornadoes and hail, Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois have provided safety tips for those in the Heartland who will be in the path of the storms.

Ameren’s safety tips include:

  • Safety is the first and foremost concern during any weather event. Stay clear of any downed power lines or poles.
  • Always assume a downed wire is live. Be careful around pools of water. Stay clear of brush, shrubs and downed trees that may hide downed power lines.
  • Ameren Missouri customer line: 800.552.7583
  • Ameren Illinois customer line: 800.755.5000
  • If your power is out, check your circuit breakers or fuses – your service outage might be the result of a household problem. Avoid any risk of electrical shock and do not enter any flooded areas.

What customers can do:

  • If there are outages, we will update affected customers with proactive phone calls. To ensure we can provide you with the latest outage update, we must have your correct phone number and email address. Please log in to your Ameren account to verify your contact information is correct.
  • Customers can check on the status of their restoration at Ameren.com or download the free Ameren app for updates as they become available.
  • Sign up for alerts. Text REG to AMEREN (263736) to start or visit //Ameren.com/Alerts.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All of the Heartland has been upgraded to a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to threat of damaging winds, hail, tornadoes
Nicholas Lambrou was charged with first-degree arson.
Cape Girardeau Co. man accused of setting fire in home after argument
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent the letter to health departments after a judge...
Stoddard Co. health department to ‘cease all COVID-19 related work’ after receiving AG’s letter
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography

Latest News

The Egyptian Health Department reports 38 residents in southeastern Illinois have tested...
Egyptian Health Department reports 38 new COVID-19 cases
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, Dec. 10.
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports nearly 50K new cases of COVID-19 over past week
Detectives are investigating the deaths of a Hopkinsville woman and man after their bodies were...
KSP investigating deaths of woman found in abandoned vehicle, man found in woman’s home
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going...
Christmas Parade in Benton, Ky. will block U.S. 641