Warming Temps and Breezy Today

A few clouds outside this morning with lows occurring early in the upper 30s. Temperatures will warm by sunrise with areas reaching the low 40s and will continue to rise as warm air move in from the south. Strong southerly winds will pick up especially heading into the afternoon. Gusts could be up to 30mph with isolated higher gusts possible. Winds will push more moist air into our area as well. High temps will reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

Tonight, a few light showers possible that will continue into Friday morning.

Friday is a First Alert Action Day with strong to severe storms during the late afternoon and overnight hours into early Saturday. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible with storms. Plan on having a way to get alerts Friday night into early Saturday morning.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.