Vienna Lady Eagles undefeated in tournament run

(Source: Associated Press)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Vienna High School Lady Eagles basketball team is currently undefeated in the City of Metropolis Tournament.

The Lady Eagles easily defeated Carlisle County and Carbondale to open the tournament.

Now they will face the Massac County Patriots for the championship.

The championship game will be tomorrow, Thursday, December 9, starting at 7:45 p.m. in the Massac County Gym.

Vienna Lady Eagles Basketball is on fire at the City of Metropolis Tournament as they stand undefeated with the championship game coming up tomorrow.(Vienna High School)

