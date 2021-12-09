Heartland Votes
Teddy Bear Toss during SEMO halftime

The toss supported the Toys for Tots charity.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of teddy bears and other stuffed animals rained down on Southeast Missouri State’s (SEMO) basketball court as part of the Happy Slapowitz Teddy Bear Toss for the Toys for Tots charity.

The toss occurred during halftime of SEMO’s game against Evansville on Wednesday, December 8.

According to the Happy Slapowitz Facebook account, 96 teddy bears were collected from the toss for charity.

The next charity event is set for Friday, Dec. 10, benefitting the Marine Toys for Tots program.

We collected 96 teddy bears during the toss at halftime tonight! Thank you to our Redhawk Community for supporting local...

Posted by Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

For more information, please visit the Happy Slapowitz Facebook page.

