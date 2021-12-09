Teddy Bear Toss during SEMO halftime

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of teddy bears and other stuffed animals rained down on Southeast Missouri State’s (SEMO) basketball court as part of the Happy Slapowitz Teddy Bear Toss for the Toys for Tots charity.

The toss occurred during halftime of SEMO’s game against Evansville on Wednesday, December 8.

According to the Happy Slapowitz Facebook account, 96 teddy bears were collected from the toss for charity.

The next charity event is set for Friday, Dec. 10, benefitting the Marine Toys for Tots program.

