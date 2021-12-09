Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Hickory Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating an officer involved shooting, which occurred on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in Hickory County, Mo.

According to Sheriff Greg Burke, at approximately 9 a.m. on December 8, 2021, deputies of the Hickory County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Short Lane, in Hermitage, Mo.

An initial investigation revealed that a female, armed with a knife, attacked a resident of the property while deputies were investigating the disturbance.

The 42-year-old suspect was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene after one deputy fired his gun striking the suspect.

The officer involved shooting investigation is ongoing by criminal investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Upon completion of the investigation, all reports and evidence will be turned over to the Hickory County Prosecuting Attorney for review.

