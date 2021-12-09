Stoddard Co. health department to ‘cease all COVID-19 related work’ after receiving AG’s letter

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders at one Heartland health department say they will “cease all COVID-19 related work” following a letter sent to health departments by Missouri’s Attorney General.

In a social media post, Stoddard County Public Health Center leaders said that means they will no longer do case investigations, contact tracing or making announcements about new cases and deaths.

On December 7, 2021, Local Public Health Agencies (LPHA) across the state of Missouri received a letter from the... Posted by Stoddard County Public Health Center on Thursday, December 9, 2021

They called it a “huge concern,” but said they have no other options.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent the letter to health departments after a judge ruled mask, quarantine and other pandemic-related orders issued by local health departments were “null and void.”

