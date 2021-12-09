Southern Illinois COVID-19 update before the winter holidays

ULLIN ,IL. (KFVS) - One Health Department in southern Illinois is reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases after the Thanksgiving Holiday.

A Head Start classroom was also closed this week in Metropolis as a precaution.

“We’ve seen those cases continue on the increase after thanksgiving even more than we’ve seen with Halloween,” said Nathan Ryder, Southern Seven Health Department outreach coordinator. “So, we’ve definitely seen another bump in cases after the holiday.”

And according to the Southern Seven Health Department, that trend will likely continue.

“Because we have that short amount of time between thanksgiving and Christmas, we are probably going to continue to see those cases on the increase unfortunately probably through the first of the year,” said Ryder.

Ryder says he is unsure if the new variant will play a role.

“We’re kind of waiting to see. It’s really early to tell for us, from our perspective is what the omicron variant is going to do to those case counts. We know we have our first cases here in Illinois and that IDPH is following those.”

The health department had to shut down one classroom at its Metropolis Head Start location,

“Just like with any other school we are going to see cases if Covid-19 pop up and just like any other school, make a decision to do an adaptive pause,” said Ryder. “And to pause instruction. And really that’s just a good opportunity for staff to go ahead and disinfect and clean everything.”

Students in that classroom are expected to return December 13.

And for those of you traveling this holiday season, Ryder says to remember to take the necessary steps to keep you and your family safe.

“There’s a lot of surfaces that you have to touch so make sure that you are masked indoors at all times, especially those crowded environments, wash your hands frequently, make sure you’re taking some time, to take a fresh air break,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.