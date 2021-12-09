Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sikeston Career and Technology Center students to learn new welding skills with robotic welder

By Breanna Harris
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston Career and Technology Center students are getting another hands-on learning tool that can help them prepare for the workforce.

“It’s something that’s out in the industry, right now there’s a need for it.”

Welding instructor Brent Trankler said he wanted create this class at the Sikeston Career and Technology Center.

“We’ve got a supportive community, this is a supportive skill. We had a business reach out to us, Kelpro recently donated it to us,” said Trankler.

The machines aren’t cheap. They can cost up to $40,000.

He said students gain hands-on experience with the computer-assisted welders.

“On the robotic welder, it operates essentially like a CNC machine where you’re able to program certain fixtures for it to weld and then it will do it automatically. Some of the things that students can take away from it is the general ability to be able to program it be able to functionally work around them,” Trankler said.

Trankler said the goal is to provide quality training for students to use for potential job opportunities.

“We run a full game of welding technology here,” Trankler said. “This is going to be one extra training source that we could train the students on and make them successful and industry ready.”

He hopes that once more students learn about the technology, they will be interested in enrolling in the courses.

The robotic training will be offered to all students enrolled in the SCTC welding technology course next year.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a massive house fire at 4896 Highway W in Cape Girardeau...
1 person found dead; fire marshal investigating massive house fire in Cape Girardeau Co.
Clayton Greer was charged with statutory sodomy and five counts of statutory rape.
Morehouse man facing rape, sodomy charges
A family-owned Supermarket in Benton, Kentucky is closing after 72 years of service. The owner...
Heartland supermarket closes after 72 years
We have issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday due to damaging winds and the possibility of...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to threat of damaging winds, hail, tornadoes
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father

Latest News

The winning schools received cash prizes donated by the SE Chapter Transportation Employee...
Winners announced for MoDOT Southeast Dist.’s 18th annual Bridge Building Competition
COVID-19 Update in Southern Illinois before the Winter Holidays.
Southern Illinois COVID-19 update before the winter holidays
One local therapist said the results don't surprise her.
Poll shows pandemic stress weighs heavily on Generation Z
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent the letter to health departments after a judge...
Stoddard Co. health department to ‘cease all COVID-19 related work’ after receiving AG’s letter