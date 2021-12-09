Severe Weather Likely Friday Night. First Alert Action Day!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday night for the threat of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. For this evening we will see cloudy skies with some fog and drizzle developing, especially after midnight. Lows will range from the upper 40s north to the lower 50s south.

Friday will be mostly cloudy breezy and mild. There will be a few isolated showers possible throughout the day. Highs will reach the upper 60s north to lower 70s south. As a cold front approaches the area tomorrow evening, scattered storms will develop. Any storm that develops will be capable of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. Please have a way to receive warnings tomorrow night.

