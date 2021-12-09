Poll shows pandemic stress weighs heavily on Generation Z

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new study shows pandemic stress weighs heavily on Generation Z.

Gen Zers are people between the ages of 15 and 24.

The recent study shows when it comes to education, careers and relationships, Gen Z is significantly impacted by the pandemic’s disruption.

”They like certainty just like the rest of us,” Maryann Robertson said.

Therapist Maryann Robertson sees Generation Z’s struggles firsthand.

“For a while I was seeing so many high school and college kids, mainly women who were just pretty confused about their future,” Robertson said.

That’s one of the most common stressors for Gen Z, according to a new poll.

Forty-six percent say the pandemic made it harder to reach their academic or career goals.

A couple of college students we talked to said they relate to that statistic.

“My biggest stressor is academic because with the pandemic everything was online and this year classes started to go back into person and it was kind of hard after almost two years of being online trying to get adjusted just being thrown back into the classroom,” Kaileigh Hybarger said.

“The biggest thing I’ve been stressed about is getting a job after college just because the job industry has just completely changed,” Abby Jeschke said.

Andrew Bolhofner said some positives came out of the pandemic.

“I also saw it as a good opportunity to stay inside and focus on myself,” Bolhofner said.

Robertson said she’s not surprised by the study’s results.

“Because early on I saw how shaken the high school kids were,” she said.

“I think that’s normal when you’re at the stage when you’re really looking forward to things and suddenly they’re all shaky.”

Robertson said everyone should take mental health seriously and encourages you to check on your family and friends to make sure they’re okay.

You can find the full study here.

