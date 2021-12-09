Heartland Votes
Advertisement

NASA launches X-ray telescope to study black holes

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - X-rays aren’t just for the doctor’s office. They might also help unravel the mysteries of black holes.

It’s called X-ray astronomy.

Early Thursday morning NASA launched its Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer Mission, or IXPE, in a joint effort with the Italian Space Agency.

It’s the first space observatory of its kind.

Its purpose will be to measure X-rays released by black holes, neutron stars, supernova remnants and other high-energy objects.

Scientists say IXPE will tell them more about cosmic X-ray sources than they can learn by studying their brightness and color spectrum, which will help them test and refine theories of how the universe works.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a massive house fire at 4896 Highway W in Cape Girardeau...
1 person found dead; fire marshal investigating massive house fire in Cape Girardeau Co.
A family-owned Supermarket in Benton, Kentucky is closing after 72 years of service. The owner...
Heartland supermarket closes after 72 years
Clayton Greer was charged with statutory sodomy and five counts of statutory rape.
Morehouse man facing rape, sodomy charges
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
We have issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday due to damaging winds and the possibility of...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY issued for Friday due to severe storms

Latest News

The Perry County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 9.
16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden sounds alarm at virtual summit about global democracy
FILE - A traffic light changes outside the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, early...
Congressional staffer with gun in bag causes brief lockdown
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole...
LIVE: ‘American giant’ Bob Dole to be honored at Capitol